Barishal Mayor Sadiq Abdullah prime accused in case over clashes with police

Kotwali Police OC Nurul Islam said multiple ward councillors and leaders and members of the Awami League, Juba League and Chhatra League were named in the case filed on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night entailing the removal of a banner from Barishal Sadar Upazila Parishad.

SI Shahjalal Mallick of Kotwali Model Police Station filed the case bringing charges of “landing blows and shooting with the intent to kill” while “being armed with deadly weapons” to obstruct a government operation.

Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah, mayor of Barishal City Corporation, was named as the prime accused in the case. Plaintiff UNO Munibur Rahman also filed a case naming Abdullah as the main accused.

Another 13 people, including Joint General Secretary of Barishal Metropolitan unit of the Awami League, Hasan Mahmud Babu, were shown arrested and sent behind bars through a court order.

Meanwhile, in a media briefing on Thursday, Barishal district and metropolitan units of the Awami League demanded a departmental probe into the incident.

Party leaders demanded the removal of the UNO in the press briefing,

“It is a barbaric attack,” said Talukder Mohammad Yunus - general secretary of Awami League's Barishal unit.

“It was an attempt to create unrest in our peace loving Barishal and corrupt the politics here,” he said.

Claiming that there was no attack on the UNO’s residence, KM Jahangir, president of Barishal Awami League, said the matter was pre-planned.

“If his house was attacked, bricks and stones would have been thrown to shatter

glasses there. I was there until the end. There were no bricks or stones there.”

On the late night drive, Barishal City Corporation CEO Faruk Ahmed said most of their cleanliness drives are carried out at night as they are busy in the day.

“So we carried out the operation at night. And there are no prohibitions against doing it at night and we’ve done it before.”