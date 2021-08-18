BNP chief Khaleda Zia gets second dose of Moderna COVID vaccine

Supporters of the BNP gathered in front of the hospital to catch a glimpse of Khaleda after she arrived at the hospital.

Khaleda's personal physician Prof AZM Zahid Hossain said five other members of her household also received the vaccine shots.

Mahbub Uddin Khokon, Nilufar Chowdhury Moni, Saiful Alam Nirob and Sultana Ahmed were among those present, while the BNP chief received the vaccine

Afterwards, Khaleda returned to her residence in Gulshan.

She took her first dose on Jul 19.

The 76-year-old former prime minister, who recently recovered from COVID-19, is currently receiving medical treatment at home.