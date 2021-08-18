BNP chief Khaleda Zia gets second dose of Moderna COVID vaccine
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Aug 2021 05:26 PM BdST Updated: 18 Aug 2021 05:26 PM BdST
BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has received the second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from Sheikh Russel Gastroliver Institute & Hospital on Wednesday afternoon.
Supporters of the BNP gathered in front of the hospital to catch a glimpse of Khaleda after she arrived at the hospital.
Khaleda's personal physician Prof AZM Zahid Hossain said five other members of her household also received the vaccine shots.
Mahbub Uddin Khokon, Nilufar Chowdhury Moni, Saiful Alam Nirob and Sultana Ahmed were among those present, while the BNP chief received the vaccine
Afterwards, Khaleda returned to her residence in Gulshan.
She took her first dose on Jul 19.
The 76-year-old former prime minister, who recently recovered from COVID-19, is currently receiving medical treatment at home.
More stories
- Afghanistan, Vietnam and the limits of American power
- The Taliban’s leaders: Worldly and ‘inclusive’ or ruthless ideologues?
- The 'political collapse' of Afghanistan
- Planning secretary’s car vandalised
- 50 injured as police, BNP clash
- Biden could still be proved right in Afghanistan
- Kabul seems safer under Taliban than it was under Ghani: Russia
- Raushon Ershad in ICU
Recent Stories
- BNP chief Khaleda Zia gets second dose of Moderna COVID vaccine
- Afghanistan, Vietnam and the limits of American power
- The Taliban’s leaders: Worldly and ‘inclusive’ or ruthless ideologues?
- How the Taliban engineered 'political collapse' of Afghanistan
- Planning secretary's car vandalised as BNP activists clash with police
- 50 injured as BNP activists and police clash at Chandrima Udyan
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh to resume air bubble flights with India on Aug 20
- Bangladesh court orders 3-month ban on addictive online games PUBG, Free Fire
- What if you could become invisible to mosquitoes?
- Taliban, striking dovish tone, promise peace and women's rights under Islam
- How worried should Bangladesh be about the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan?
- Pori Moni bail hearing delayed, police seek new remand order
- As offices and public transport reopen, traffic jams return to Dhaka streets
- Two owners of Eorange land in jail on Tk 11bn embezzlement charges
- The Taliban’s leaders: Worldly and ‘inclusive’ or ruthless ideologues?
- 50 injured as BNP activists and police clash at Chandrima Udyan