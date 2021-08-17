Planning secretary's car vandalised as BNP activists clash with police

Bari’s car came under attack on his way to office at the Bijoy Sarani intersection on Tuesday morning.

“A group of people suddenly attacked my car. I was terrified and took refuge at the nearby police box. They pelted brickbats and vandalised the government car,” Bari said.

Bari reached the Planning Commission, his workplace, in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar near the park, after the situation calmed, he said. “The car was damaged but thankfully I was safe.”

Police said they did not receive any complaint. “But some vehicles were vandalised and we arrested the people directly involved in vandalism. They’ll face legal action,” said Jane Alam Munshi, chief of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station.

Police have clashed with BNP activists who went to pay their respects at the grave of party founder Ziaur Rahman inside the park.

At least 50 party activists were injured by police charges, tear gas and rubber bullets on Tuesday. The BNP activists vandalised vehicles on the street during the clashes.