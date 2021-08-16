Opposition Leader Raushon Ershad in ICU with respiratory issues
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Aug 2021 07:50 PM BdST Updated: 16 Aug 2021 07:50 PM BdST
Opposition Leader of Parliament Raushon Ershad is receiving medical treatment for respiratory issues at the Combined Military Hospital or CMH in Dhaka for two days.
She was moved to the intensive care unit or ICU of the hospital on Monday, her assistant personal secretary Mamun Hasan said.
He told bdnews24.com that Raushon had been admitted to the hospital after a regular check up at CMH identified abnormal amounts of carbon dioxide in her lungs.
“Her condition has become more stable [Monday].”
Chief patron of the Jatiya Party and son of Raushon, Rahgir Almahe Ershad aka Shad Ershad has asked for blessings of all for his mother’s recovery, a media statement from her office read.
The 78-year old Raushon is the MP of Mymensingh-4 seat. She has been the leader of the official opposition in parliament for two terms.
