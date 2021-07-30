Jared Kushner to leave politics, launch investment firm

Kushner, the former chief executive of Kushner Companies, who served as the Republican president's senior adviser in the White House, is in the final stages of launching an investment firm called Affinity Partners that will be headquartered in Miami.

Kushner, who is married to Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, is also looking to open an office in Israel to pursue regional investments to connect Israel’s economy and India, North Africa and the Gulf, said two people briefed on the plan, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The sources had no details about potential investors and said the firm was still in the planning phase.

Kushner has spent the last six months with his family in Miami writing a book about his White House experiences that is expected to be published early next year.

Kushner helped broker deals between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco in a six-month flurry last year. He also helped negotiate a new US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement.

Kushner remains close with his father-in-law, the sources said, but by re-entering the private sector he is stepping away from politics for the foreseeable future.

The Republican Party has been divided over the deadly attacks on the US Capitol on Jan 6 by Trump supporters, and Trump's false claims that he beat Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

Kushner and his family have been spending the summer as Trump's next-door neighbour at Trump's golf property in Bedminster, New Jersey.

People close to the former president say he is strongly considering another run for the Republican nomination in 2024.