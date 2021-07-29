RAB raids sacked Awami League functionary Helena Jahangir’s home

“She will be quizzed. Details of the operation will be revealed later,” Imran Hossain, a spokesperson for the RAB, said after launching the raid on the house in Dhaka’s Gulshan on Thursday night.

Helena, a director of the apex trade body FBCCI and chairperson of Joyjatra TV, also identifies herself as the president of the IP TV Owners Association of Bangladesh.

The Awami League’s subcommittee on women’s affairs fired her as a member recently after her name came up on social media as the president of ‘Bangladesh Awami Chakrijibi League’, a group with no official links to the ruling party.

She also lost her post as an advisor to the Cumilla District Unit of the party after a ‘Chakrijibi League’ post seeking members went viral on social media, putting the Awami League in a gaffe.

‘Chakrijibi League’ claims it has been trying to get the Awami League’s authorisation as an affiliated organisation for two to three years. Awami League leaders said they have no connection with the organisation.

Helena said she was not involved with the organisation directly. It declared her president of the new committee and posted the announcement on Facebook.

Her old photos with BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and the late Jatiya Party Chairman HM Ershad surfaced on social media again.

Helena said on Facebook that she had uploaded the photos herself after taking those at wedding parties.

“I am actually 100 percent businesswoman and the government’s commercially important person (CIP). I entered politics from that position. I have been a soldier of Bangabandhu since childhood. I need to go to events due to my social obligations. Photos don’t carry the political identity of a person.”