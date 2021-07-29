RAB raids sacked Awami League functionary Helena Jahangir’s home
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Jul 2021 10:49 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jul 2021 10:49 PM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion has conducted an operation on the house of businesswoman Helena Jahangir, who recently lost her post in an Awami League subcommittee for her involvement with an unauthorised organisation.
“She will be quizzed. Details of the operation will be revealed later,” Imran Hossain, a spokesperson for the RAB, said after launching the raid on the house in Dhaka’s Gulshan on Thursday night.
Helena, a director of the apex trade body FBCCI and chairperson of Joyjatra TV, also identifies herself as the president of the IP TV Owners Association of Bangladesh.
The Awami League’s subcommittee on women’s affairs fired her as a member recently after her name came up on social media as the president of ‘Bangladesh Awami Chakrijibi League’, a group with no official links to the ruling party.
She also lost her post as an advisor to the Cumilla District Unit of the party after a ‘Chakrijibi League’ post seeking members went viral on social media, putting the Awami League in a gaffe.
‘Chakrijibi League’ claims it has been trying to get the Awami League’s authorisation as an affiliated organisation for two to three years. Awami League leaders said they have no connection with the organisation.
Helena said she was not involved with the organisation directly. It declared her president of the new committee and posted the announcement on Facebook.
Her old photos with BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and the late Jatiya Party Chairman HM Ershad surfaced on social media again.
Helena said on Facebook that she had uploaded the photos herself after taking those at wedding parties.
“I am actually 100 percent businesswoman and the government’s commercially important person (CIP). I entered politics from that position. I have been a soldier of Bangabandhu since childhood. I need to go to events due to my social obligations. Photos don’t carry the political identity of a person.”
- Pentagon chief to nudge ties with Vietnam
- Hasina recalls birth of Joy
- Muhith contracts COVID-19
- Karnataka CM resigns in latest BJP shake-up
- Checking if Padma incident was premeditated: Quader
- AOC makes push into political merchandise
- Khaleda takes first COVID vaccine shot
- The curious case of the quirky mortgage ads
- RAB raids sacked Awami League functionary Helena Jahangir’s home
- Pentagon chief to nudge ties with Vietnam as human rights concerns linger
- Hasina recalls birth of son Joy, his making of Digital Bangladesh
- Former finance minister Muhith contracts COVID-19
- Southern India's only chief minister from PM Modi's party resigns
- Bangladesh examining if Padma Bridge ferry incident was premeditated
Most Read
- Banks closed on Aug 1 and Aug 4, banking hours extended
- Bangladesh lowers COVID vaccine age limit to 25
- Bangladesh approves BUET-developed cheap ventilator, Oxyjet, for limited use
- Bangladesh logs record 16,230 virus cases in a day, death toll crosses 20,000
- Bangladesh business leaders push for reopening of factories in pandemic
- AstraZeneca vaccine sales jump to $894m, submission for US approval delayed
- CMCH withdraws general diary as police believe Surokkha website was not hacked
- Poachers prowl into Sundarbans for tigers as smugglers make lucrative offers
- PKSF gets Nomita Halder as next managing director
- Mahfuz Anam denies rift in Editors’ Council, responds to Naem Nizam’s resignation