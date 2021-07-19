BNP chief Khaleda Zia receives first dose of Moderna’s COVID vaccine
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Jul 2021 05:08 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jul 2021 05:08 PM BdST
BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has received the first dose of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine at a Dhaka hospital.
She took the vaccine jab while sitting in her car at Sheikh Russel National Gastroliver Institute and Hospital in Dhaka’s Mohakhali around 4 pm on Monday.
“She had no choice. She took the Moderna vaccine as the shots developed by the US firm Moderna were available at the time,” Khaleda’s personal physician Dr AZM Zahid Hossain said.
A medical team formed for Khaleda’s treatment advised her to take the vaccine shot while remaining in her car.
BNP leaders and activists gathered at the hospital premises to see their leader during her visit.
Khaleda, accompanied by her personal physician and BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, returned to her Gulshan residence, ‘Firoza’, around 4:30 pm afterwards.
Khaleda completed the registration for the COVID vaccine on the Surokkha platform on Jul 8 and received an SMS confirming the date and centre on Jul 17.
The 76-year-old former prime minister, who recently recovered from COVID-19, is currently receiving medical treatment at her home.
- The curious case of the quirky mortgage ads boosting Biden online
- Japan's Suga in danger of becoming another revolving-door premier
- Biden decries Trump's 'Big Lie,' but offers no new path on voting rights
- Biden seeks to confront crime while supporting police reform
- BNP chief Khaleda signs up for COVID vaccine
- Spy agencies turn to scientists as they wrestle with mysteries
Most Read
- Shamsul Alam, former member of Planning Commission, is sworn in as state minister
- Shakib 96 steers Bangladesh to ODI series-clinching win against Zimbabwe
- Bangladesh to auction 12 planes left at Dhaka airport
- India’s Sewtech Fashion to invest $9.26m in Chattogram EPZ
- Evaly shuts office, hotline goes quiet amid customer complaints
- Bangladesh logs 225 virus deaths in a day; caseload tops 1.1m
- Afghanistan withdraws ambassador, diplomats from Islamabad
- Israeli companies aided Saudi spying despite Khashoggi killing
- ‘Like a big jail’: Hasina misses joining events in person amid pandemic
- Police recover Planning Minister Mannan’s stolen mobile phone