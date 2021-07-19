BNP chief Khaleda Zia receives first dose of Moderna’s COVID vaccine

She took the vaccine jab while sitting in her car at Sheikh Russel National Gastroliver Institute and Hospital in Dhaka’s Mohakhali around 4 pm on Monday.

“She had no choice. She took the Moderna vaccine as the shots developed by the US firm Moderna were available at the time,” Khaleda’s personal physician Dr AZM Zahid Hossain said.

A medical team formed for Khaleda’s treatment advised her to take the vaccine shot while remaining in her car.

BNP leaders and activists gathered at the hospital premises to see their leader during her visit.

Khaleda, accompanied by her personal physician and BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, returned to her Gulshan residence, ‘Firoza’, around 4:30 pm afterwards.

Khaleda completed the registration for the COVID vaccine on the Surokkha platform on Jul 8 and received an SMS confirming the date and centre on Jul 17.

The 76-year-old former prime minister, who recently recovered from COVID-19, is currently receiving medical treatment at her home.