Hifazat chief Babunagari meets Home Minister Kamal in lockdown
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Jul 2021 02:57 AM BdST Updated: 06 Jul 2021 02:57 AM BdST
Hifazat-e Islam chief Junaid Babunagari has met home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal at the latter's residence in Dhaka amid a strict coronavirus lockdown as dozens of leaders of the organisation remain in jail over deadly violence.
A car carried the Islamist leader to Kamal’s home in Dhanmondi around 8:30pm on Monday.
Hifazat Secretary General Nurul Islam Jihadi, a leader from the organisation’s Dhaka unit, accompanied Babunagari, who came from Chattogram, in the two-hour meeting.
They did not speak to the media. The home minister and his aides made no comments on the meeting either.
Hifazat leaders, headed by Jihadi, met Kamal on Apr 19 and May 4 to demand the release of dozens of others of the group from prison.
The arrestees included Babunagari’s aide Enamul Hasan Faruki.
The police said Hifazat conducted the violence with an aim to grab state power despite being a so-called apolitical organisation.
Amid the crackdown on Hifazat, Babunagari dissolved its central committee. Several leaders did not find a place in the new committee, but Babunagari stayed as the chief.
- Story told by art: A president’s hopes and view of history
- Zia, Ershad, Khaleda did the same thing: Hasina
- Trump hosts campaign-style rally in Florida
- Biden sends duelling messages on Afghanistan
- Serious tax charges test loyalty of longtime Trump ally
- A tale of love and murder helped determine true date of party’s founding
- How Biden’s comments upended a political win
- Trump revenge tour kicks off in Ohio
- The story told by art in the Oval Office: A president’s hopes and view of history
- Zia, Ershad, Khaleda ‘did the same thing’: Hasina slams BNP, Jatiya Party
- Trump hosts campaign-style rally in Florida as he aims to retain Republican spotlight
- Biden sends duelling messages on Afghanistan
- Serious tax charges test loyalty of longtime Trump ally
- A tale of love and murder helped determine true date of party’s founding. Hint: it’s not July 1
Most Read
- DNCC launches digital market for Eid cattle, brisk business expected
- Bangladesh extends virus lockdown by a week to Jul 14
- Bangladesh sets grim records: 9,964 virus cases and 164 deaths in a day
- Dhaka streets see more traffic as lockdown enters fifth day
- Expert panel advises extension of Bangladesh lockdown as COVID situation worsens
- Low-income people leaving Dhaka in the dark of the night amid virus lockdown
- Bangladesh lowers minimum age for COVID vaccines to 35 years
- Bangladesh Army gets Saiful Alam as quartermaster general; Tabrej Shams is new chief of DGFI
- Globe Biotech workers allege assault while catching monkeys to trial COVID vaccine
- Arrested for going out in lockdown, some are too poor to pay fines