Zafrullah Chowdhury ripped into Tarique Rahman. Then he comes under fire from BNP adherents

The Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder launched himself into open criticism on Saturday during a roundtable discussion on education at the National Press Club, where he was the chief guest.

“There are many in our country, such as our Selim Bhuiyan [teachers’ leader], who say that all the problems will be resolved if the BNP comes to power. But they won’t. The BNP doesn’t even have the desire to come to power. In order for the BNP to take power there needs to be nationwide desire and enthusiasm for the party,” Dr Zafrullah said at the programme.

The BNP is now run by “edicts” from above and “revelations about the party's future float down from London, one by one”, he said, gesturing towards Tarique, the son of BNP chief Khaleda Zia, who lives in London.

“I believe that, in order to bring down this undemocratic dictatorship, we have to do what Shawkat Mahmud said – ‘we must all unite’. The biggest changes must be in the BNP.”

“We have all seen Khaleda Zia’s appearance. When you look into her eyes you see signs of depression, and depression is an early sign of Alzheimer’s. Maybe the BNP’s people can’t see how [the government] is pushing her to death’s door.”

“If [the BNP] wants her to be free, as I have repeatedly said, [Tarique Rahman] must stay quiet for two years. He could get involved in studies overseas if he can. There are many opportunities for study there.”

At this point, Chhatra Dal leader Omar Faruk Kawsar spoke out in protest from the audience: “Who are you to the BNP? You always talk nonsense about the BNP.”

“I am not part of the BNP,” said Zafrullah. “But in a democracy, I have the right to speak. Listen to what I have to say before responding. I am speaking for your benefit. You don’t even know what’s best for you.”

“Of course we know what’s good for us,” Kawsar shot back. “It is you who don’t understand. You should not speak about our leader -- don’t talk about him ever again.”

“If something happens in the future, we won’t be responsible.”

The Chhatra Dal activists then stormed out of the discussion.

“Why would you be responsible?” Zafrullah said. “This is just proof of what happens when people become fanatics.”

Zafrullah went on to say that someone like Zaima Rahman, Khaleda Zia’s granddaughter and a barrister in the UK, should come to Bangladesh instead.

She would get the support of party stalwarts and could gain support by touring the country, he said.

“Orders from outside the country aren’t enough. We must make a united effort to bring about a change in government. All of us must form a movement under one banner. Once this undemocratic, unelected government is gone, we will have a change,” Zafrullah said.

“Our nation is being destroyed by our devotion to cults of personality.”

“You cannot silence speech -- especially not that of an old man like me. You cannot stifle my voice through threats.”

“I will continue to speak on what I think is best, on what I think is suitable for the nation and what our people need. I will do so regardless of whether people like what I have to say.”