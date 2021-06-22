Planning Minister Mannan downplays Facebook exchange with Momen
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Jun 2021 09:14 PM BdST Updated: 22 Jun 2021 09:14 PM BdST
Planning Minister MA Mannan has shot down any notion of a rift with cabinet colleague AK Abdul Momen after expressing grievance over the foreign minister's role in a development project in Sunamganj on social media.
Mannan was responding to a Facebook post by his 'friend' Momen but the lawmaker from Sunamganj played down the exchange as 'a misunderstanding' on Tuesday.
Asked about the matter, Mannan said, "He (Momen) himself said in the status that we have been friends for 50 years. It could be a few years more. There are no disagreements between us."
"Occasionally, things like this are dragged out in local spheres. Maybe some of the MPs from my district are not very happy with something about me.”
The difference of opinion stemmed from a project to establish a railway route from Sunamganj district’s Gobindaganj to Sunamganj via South Chhatak and South Sunamganj, which came to light on Jun 14 through the foreign minister's Facebook post.
In the post, Momen spoke of his friendship with Mannan and dismissed suggestions of a conflict as 'propaganda' which was 'hampering Sylhet's development'.
Reacting to the post on the Facebook Page called ‘Planning Minister’s Office’ on Sunday, Mannan wrote: “It's true Dr Momen and I have been friends for over 50 years now. But his writing a hasty DO to the Railways Minister supporting the stand of the five other MPs of Sunamganj including a Jatiyo Party MP has taken me by surprise. He knows very well that I am also an MP from Sunamganj. He knows this matter of rail connection with Sunamganj also concerns me.
"I know more about this issue than he. I don't think he has ever set foot on Sunamganj soil in his long and colourful life. Any other person in this situation would have checked it with me before taking a side in this matter. For a friend of 50 years and a cabinet colleague, this would not be expected in normal condition. MAM”
The planning minister was asked about the issue after an Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) meeting on Tuesday.
"What surprised me most was that he (Momen) didn't just talk to me or ask me (about the matter)... I was shocked," he told reporters.
"Nothing terrible came of it. There was a misunderstanding between us. I don't think there are any major differences between the two of us."
