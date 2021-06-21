Minister Mannan bemoans 'friend' Momen's role in establishing railway route in Sunamganj

Mannan wrote about the matter calling cabinet colleague Momen his ‘friend’ on the Facebook Page called ‘Planning Minister’s Office’ on Sunday.

Masum Billah, the planning minister’s assistant private secretary, told bdnews24.com, “We operate the Facebook page on behalf of the Ministry of Planning.”

Mannan wrote: “It's true Dr Momen and I have been friends for over 50 years now. But his writing a hasty DO to the Railways Minister supporting the stand of the five other MPs of Sunamganj including a Jatiyo Party MP has taken me by surprise. He knows very well that I am also an MP from Sunamganj. He knows this matter of rail connection with Sunamganj also concerns me.

"I know more about this issue than he. I don't think he has ever set foot on Sunamganj soil in his long and colourful life. Any other person in this situation would have checked it with me before taking a side in this matter. For a friend of 50 years and a cabinet colleague, this would not be expected in normal condition. MAM”

The difference of opinion stemmed from a project to establish a railway route from Sunamganj district’s Gobindaganj to Sunamganj via South Chhatak and South Sunamganj.

The planning minister was unreachable for comments.

His Personal Officer (Political) Md Hasnat Hossain confirmed bdnews24.com that Mannan had proposed to construct a railway route through those stations.

The proposed railway route will serve 2.3 million people of the almost 2.5 million residing in Sunamganj and a survey was being carried out now, he added.

“Recently, five individuals, including an MP of the Jatiya Party, proposed a DO to the rail minister for another route from Chhatak to Sunamganj via Ambari,” PO Hasnat said.

“Only around 100,000 people would be able to avail the services through the proposed route through Ambari. The route passes over the larger Haor area. So it will potentially harm the ecosystem of the Haor,” the PO added.

Both Sunamganj-3 MP Mannan and Sylhet-1 MP Momen are retired public servants.

Momen is serving in parliament and cabinet for the first time whereas it is Mannan’s third stint as an MP. He had served as state minister for finance under AMA Muhith. Momen's elder brother who was finance minister.