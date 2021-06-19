BNP chief Khaleda returning home after 54 days in hospital

A medical board at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka decided to discharge her in a meeting on Saturday afternoon, said Professor AZM Zahid Hossain, personal physician of the former prime minister.

Suffering from post-COVID complications, she will be treated at home. “I hope she will return home tonight (Saturday).”

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, secretary general of the party, talked to a member of the 10-member medical board, headed by cardiologist Shahabuddin Talukder, in the afternoon.

Khaleda was receiving treatment at her home in Gulshan after contracting the coronavirus in mid-April.

She was admitted to the hospital on Apr 27 and later shifted to the coronary care unit as she complained of respiratory distress.

The 76-year-old politician tested negative on May 9, but stayed at the hospital for recovery. She also has diabetes and arthritis.

The BNP chief has been living in her Gulshan residence since the government suspended her imprisonment order in March 2020.

She had served 25 months out of 17 years of prison sentences in two graft cases, involving Zia Orphanage Trust and Zia Charitable Trust.