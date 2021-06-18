BNP leader Nipun Roy Chowdhury freed from jail after two and a half months
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Jun 2021 06:12 PM BdST Updated: 18 Jun 2021 06:12 PM BdST
BNP leader Nipun Roy Chowdhury has been released from jail on bail two and a half months after she was arrested in a case tied to the violence in Dhaka’s Naya Paltan.
A member of the party’s Central Executive Committee and president of South Keraniganj Unit, Nipun left the Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj around 1pm on Friday, her father and former state minister Nitai Roy Chowdhury said.
Party leaders were present at the jail gates with flowers to receive her. Nipun left for her home afterwards.
A High Court bench of Justice Muhammad Abdul Hafiz and Justice Mohammad Ali granted bail to her on Jun 16.
The Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police arrested Nipun on Mar 18 at her Rayerbazar home after a telephone conversation, purportedly between Nipun and BNP operative Arman, who was identified with a single name, had spread on the internet.
The law enforcers alleged that she had asked Arman to torch a bus after Hifazat-e Islam called a shutdown.
She was also shown arrested in another case filed with Jatrabari Police Station on charges of illegal assembly, serious injury and attempted murder.
Nipun, who is also a Supreme Court advocate and daughter-in-law of senior BNP leader Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, was in jail earlier for more than three months after she was arrested in 2019.
