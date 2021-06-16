AL MP wears placard in parliament to demand embankments in coastal areas
Parliament Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Jun 2021 06:05 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jun 2021 06:05 PM BdST
Awami League MP SM Shahjada has tried to draw attention to his constituency’s demand for embankments in coastal areas by wearing a placard in parliament.
The placard reads: “There’s no other demand. We don’t want aid, we want embankments.”
“I visited my constituency after the recent cyclone,” he said, putting on the placard. “The people there are furious. Many MPs from coastal areas are in similar situations. The people there don’t want aid from the government. They want us to build permanent embankments.”
“Local residents wore placards like this. I am also a part of that community. As their representative I am wearing this placard to reflect what they say.”
