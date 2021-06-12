Mintu gets AL ticket for Dhaka-14, Habibur for Sylhet-3 and Hashem for Cumilla-5 by-polls
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Jun 2021 02:05 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jun 2021 02:05 PM BdST
The Awami League has named its candidates to contest the by-elections to the vacant Dhaka-14, Sylhet-3 and Cumilla-5 parliamentary constituencies.
Aga Khan Mintu secured the ruling party's ticket for the Dhaka polls while Habibur Rahman will run in Sylhet with the 'boat' symbol. Abul Hashem Khan is the Awami League's pick for the Cumilla seat.
All three seats are currently unrepresented following the deaths of the previous incumbents Aslamul Haque of Dhaka-14, Mahmud Us Samad of Sylhet-3 and former minister Advocate Abdul Matin Khasru of Cumilla-5.
Voting will be held on Jul 28.
