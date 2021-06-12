Mintu gets AL ticket for Dhaka-14, Habibur for Sylhet-3 and Hashem for Cumilla-5 by-polls

Aga Khan Mintu secured the ruling party's ticket for the Dhaka polls while Habibur Rahman will run in Sylhet with the 'boat' symbol. Abul Hashem Khan is the Awami League's pick for the Cumilla seat.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also the president of the Awami League's Nomination Board, on Saturday.

All three seats are currently unrepresented following the deaths of the previous incumbents Aslamul Haque of Dhaka-14, Mahmud Us Samad of Sylhet-3 and former minister Advocate Abdul Matin Khasru of Cumilla-5.

According to the Election Commission's schedule for the by-polls, the deadline for submitting the nominations is Jun 15.

Voting will be held on Jul 28.