She was supposed to become prime minister but was locked out of parliament

What she and her fellow party members found instead were locked doors. The speaker of parliament had issued orders to keep them out. And so deepened a constitutional crisis that has convulsed this long-stable nation and thrown into doubt whether Mata’afa, whose party won the April 9 election, would actually take office.

Still shut out of parliament by Monday evening, Mata’afa’s party held its own swearing-in under a tent erected right outside. As the sun set, she took the oath of office, flanked by members of her party dressed in cardinal-red blazers and traditional men’s wraparound skirts known as ie faitaga.

With the party’s defiant act, the country now has two competing governments and two claimants to the prime ministership. Each side has accused the other of carrying out a coup.

The incumbent prime minister, Tuilaepa Aiono Sailele Malielegaoi, who has led Samoa for 23 years, and members of his political party were nowhere in sight during Mata’afa’s ceremony. He emerged afterward, delivering a speech in which he said he would not recognise her appointment and called her swearing-in an act of “treason.”

“Leave it to us to handle this situation,” he said, vowing to take action against what he called “the highest form of illegal conduct.”

The turmoil is a stark departure from Samoa’s ordinarily peaceful political history. Tuilaepa, 76, has been leader since 1998, and his party has held power for nearly four uninterrupted decades.

While its neighbour Fiji has been rocked by a series of coups since the 1980s, Samoa — a country of about 200,000 people with no military and a largely unarmed police force — has had stability, although at the cost of being a virtual one-party state.

Those costs have become clear as Tuilaepa has made no secret of the fact that he would not recognise a government led by Mata’afa and her party, known as FAST. The party was formed last year in response to what it saw as the erosion of rule of law under Tuilaepa, the world’s second-longest-serving prime minister.

A tortuous seven weeks have followed the April election as Mata’afa has grappled with Tuilaepa, the leader of the Human Rights Protection Party.

A coalition led by FAST won 26 of the 51 seats in the election. After a legal challenge appeared to give the HRPP an additional seat, leaving both parties with 26, the appointed head of state called for a rerun. The judiciary rejected the request and ejected the 26th HRPP member of parliament. Some 28 legal challenges to the election result have yet to be determined.

Over the weekend, the machinations reached a head. Late Saturday night, the head of state, an ordinarily ceremonial position, issued a proclamation suspending parliament “until such time as to be announced and for reasons that I will make known in due course.”

The proclamation, Mata’afa, 64, told The New York Times, was tantamount to a coup.

The suspension would have made it impossible for parliament to convene within a mandated 45-day window after the election. But Samoa’s Supreme Court, in an extraordinary session Sunday, dismissed the proclamation as unlawful and cleared the way for parliament to convene. That was followed by a notice from the parliament speaker, who said that he would not abide by the court’s ruling.

On Monday morning, Mata’afa and her party members approached Parliament House as police officers stood outside. The clerk of parliament refused to open the doors, leaving them stranded and preventing the peaceful transition of power. The chief justice of the Supreme Court, dressed in his red robe and powdered wig, also walked to the parliament building, confirming with a pull on the door that it was locked.

The ceremony held Monday was a last-ditch attempt to comply with the 45-day constitutional requirement. It was a high-stakes gamble, said Michael Field, a journalist and expert on the region, warning that the ultimate loser risked going to jail. “It’s winner takes all,” he wrote on Twitter.

A statement issued Monday evening by the country’s attorney general seemed to bear out that assessment. The official, Savalenoa Mareva Betham Annandale, an ally of Tuilaepa’s, declared the swearing-in unlawful and said everyone involved was subject to civil and criminal prosecution.

The delays could put Tuilaepa closer to his goal of a return to the polls.

“A second election would be an absolute farce,” said Patricia O’Brien, an expert on the region at the Australian National University. “You can’t trust any of these officials anymore to run a clean election because Tuilaepa wants a foregone conclusion — which is that he wins.”

For Samoans on either side of the political divide, seeing Mata’afa, a respected veteran of Samoan politics, locked outside Parliament House was a highly emotional moment, said Lagipoiva Cherelle Jackson, a scholar and journalist based in Samoa. Feelings ran especially high as people there began to sing historical Samoan protest songs, she said.

“People were singing songs about our Mau movement,” she said, referring to Samoa’s peaceful movement for independence. “One of the leaders of the Mau movement was Fiame’s grandfather. No matter which side you’re on, that is just a very, very emotional thing to witness.”

For the most part, she said, supporters of both parties have remained loyal to their side throughout the process, though some HRPP voters appeared to be deterred by what seemed to many to be a power grab by Tuilaepa.

Around the region, governments encouraged Samoan officials to follow the will of the people.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand voiced her support for Samoa’s judiciary. “Here in New Zealand, we have complete faith in Samoa’s institutions, and that includes its judiciary,” she told reporters. “Our call would be to maintain and uphold the rule of law and that democratic outcome.”

In a Twitter post, Australia’s foreign minister, Marise Payne, echoed her sentiments. “Australia values our close friendship with Samoa,” she wrote. “It is important that all parties respect the rule of law and democratic processes. We have faith in Samoa’s institutions including the judiciary.”

