BNP chief Khaleda's health is improving, says Fakhrul

The BNP secretary general provided an update on the former prime minister's condition during a meeting of the Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal on Friday.

“I went to the hospital last night to see madam. I was a bit happy to see her yesterday because I could see a little smile on her face, which hadn't been there at all until then," he said.

"The information I received from the doctors yesterday about her treatment is that her oxygen saturation is quite good now. She no longer has a temperature and is also not having any breathing difficulty."

However, Khaleda's heart and kidneys have been somewhat 'affected' due to complications following her COVID-19 infection, according to doctors.

"They are trying to figure out how to cure it," he said. "The doctors have told us that the equipment found in advanced medical centres which can be used to perform such treatments is not available here."

As a result, Khaleda's family applied to the government to continue her treatment abroad, but the authorities refused, fearing that she would recover and start work against them, Fakhrul claimed.

Referring to the BNP chairperson's condition, Mirza Fakhrul said Khaleda's medical board was trying to 'monitor' her condition every day. At the same time, they are in contact with doctors in the United States and England.

After contracting the coronavirus infection on Apr 14, Khaleda initially received treatment at her Gulshan residence 'Feroza' before being admitted to Evercare Hospital on Apr 28 on the recommendation of her personal medical team.

She was later moved to the CCU on May 3 after experiencing respiratory distress.

In 2018, Khaleda was sentenced to jail over a graft case and imprisoned at the Dhaka Central Prison. She was later transferred to a cabin at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University while still in custody and spent two Eids there.

The prison authorities had allowed visits from relatives and friends on Eid and they had even permitted them to bring her food.