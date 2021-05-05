BNP chief Khaleda’s family apply for her treatment abroad
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 May 2021 11:11 PM BdST Updated: 06 May 2021 01:48 AM BdST
The family of Khaleda Zia, who has been hospitalised with COVID-19, have applied to the government to get her better medical treatment abroad.
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal confirmed the development to bdnews24.com on Wednesday night after the BNP chairperson's younger brother Shamim Eskander met him at his home.
“We'll positively consider it if she needs treatment abroad,” said the minister.
The home ministry will forward the petition to the law ministry for scrutiny, he added.
The 76-year-old has been undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital since Apr 27 after she tested positive for coronavirus on Apr 11. She has underlying health conditions.
On Monday, she was transferred to the Coronary Care Unit after she had complained of breathing difficulties.
Her personal physician Dr AZM Zahid Hossain on Tuesday said her condition was unchanged.
BNP leaders said a 10-strong team of the hospital’s doctors led by cardiologist Dr Shahabuddin Talukder recommended her treatment abroad after reviewing her health on Wednesday evening.
Later, the members of the family agreed to seek permission to take her abroad.
Khaleda had been living in her Gulshan residence since the government granted her a suspended sentence in March 2020.
She had served 25 months out of 17 years of prison sentences in two corruption cases, involving Zia Orphanage Trust and Zia Charitable Trust.
The government imposed two conditions on the suspended sentence: Khaleda will not be able to travel abroad and she must receive treatment at home.
Amid speculations about the possibility of her seeking permission to travel abroad for treatment, the home minister on Tuesday said the government has nothing to do if she wants to be treated outside Bangladesh.
He also said the former prime minister must secure a court directive first for this to happen.
“The prime minister has allowed her (Khaleda) treatment at home. They (Khaleda’s family) must come (to us) through court if they want more,” Kamal said.
Attorney General AM Amin Uddin said the government will determine whether she needs to travel abroad for treatment.
“The government will review what treatment she needs and whether that treatment is available in Bangladesh.”
“If the government thinks that it (Khaleda’s treatment abroad) is necessary, they (government) will come to court,” he said, pointing out that the order on the suspended sentence was issued by the government.
CONSIDERING ‘POSITIVELY’
Asked which country Khaleda’s family have chosen for her treatment, Home Minister Kamal said, “We couldn’t check it carefully. We forwarded it for review immediately.”
He said the government will take the next step on the petition once the law ministry gives its opinion.
“The prime minister is very much generous on such issues and we'll obviously try to see it positively. That's why we granted her (Khaleda) the facility to get advanced treatment by suspending her sentence.”
Kamal hopes the law ministry’s opinion on the petition will be available as soon as Thursday.
Law Minister Anisul Huq was not immediately available for comment on the matter.
- Khaleda’s family apply for treatment abroad
- Hifazat’s Zakaria arrested on Hathazari violence charges
- Hifazat leaders meet home minister again
- Khaleda’s treatment abroad depends on court: minister
- Hifazat leader, who demanded action over violence, is arrested
- Chaos as SCBA meets to pick new president
- Medical panel to review Khaleda's health
- Why rising diversity might not help Democrats
- BNP chief Khaleda’s family apply for her treatment abroad
- Hifazat leader Zakaria Noman arrested on Hathazari violence charges
- Hifazat leaders meet home minister again as arrests continue after violence
- Khaleda’s treatment abroad depends on court: home minister
- Hifazat leader Rahim Quasemi, who demanded action over violence, is arrested
- SCBA meeting to pick new president descends into chaos after Matin Khasru’s death
Most Read
- Bangladesh extends virus lockdown to May 16
- A lawyer challenged Bangladesh lockdown in court. Judge fines him for wasting time
- IPL suspended due to COVID-19, foreign players fret over return
- India posts record daily COVID-19 deaths, one in four globally last week
- Bangladesh extends banking, stock trading hours as lockdown continues
- Bangladesh authorities say Shakib, Mustafizur must quarantine on return from IPL
- Bangladesh’s Orion Pharma contacts Russia to produce COVID vaccine
- Bangladesh logs 50 new virus deaths in a day, cases jump by 1,742
- BNP chief Khaleda’s family apply for her treatment abroad
- Hifazat leaders meet home minister again as arrests continue after violence