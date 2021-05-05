BNP chief Khaleda’s family apply for her treatment abroad

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal confirmed the development to bdnews24.com on Wednesday night after the BNP chairperson's younger brother Shamim Eskander met him at his home.

“We'll positively consider it if she needs treatment abroad,” said the minister.

The home ministry will forward the petition to the law ministry for scrutiny, he added.

The 76-year-old has been undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital since Apr 27 after she tested positive for coronavirus on Apr 11. She has underlying health conditions.

On Monday, she was transferred to the Coronary Care Unit after she had complained of breathing difficulties.

Her personal physician Dr AZM Zahid Hossain on Tuesday said her condition was unchanged.

BNP leaders said a 10-strong team of the hospital’s doctors led by cardiologist Dr Shahabuddin Talukder recommended her treatment abroad after reviewing her health on Wednesday evening.

Later, the members of the family agreed to seek permission to take her abroad.

Khaleda had been living in her Gulshan residence since the government granted her a suspended sentence in March 2020.

She had served 25 months out of 17 years of prison sentences in two corruption cases, involving Zia Orphanage Trust and Zia Charitable Trust.

The government imposed two conditions on the suspended sentence: Khaleda will not be able to travel abroad and she must receive treatment at home.

Amid speculations about the possibility of her seeking permission to travel abroad for treatment, the home minister on Tuesday said the government has nothing to do if she wants to be treated outside Bangladesh.

He also said the former prime minister must secure a court directive first for this to happen.

“The prime minister has allowed her (Khaleda) treatment at home. They (Khaleda’s family) must come (to us) through court if they want more,” Kamal said.

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin said the government will determine whether she needs to travel abroad for treatment.

“The government will review what treatment she needs and whether that treatment is available in Bangladesh.”

“If the government thinks that it (Khaleda’s treatment abroad) is necessary, they (government) will come to court,” he said, pointing out that the order on the suspended sentence was issued by the government.

CONSIDERING ‘POSITIVELY’

Asked which country Khaleda’s family have chosen for her treatment, Home Minister Kamal said, “We couldn’t check it carefully. We forwarded it for review immediately.”

He said the government will take the next step on the petition once the law ministry gives its opinion.

“The prime minister is very much generous on such issues and we'll obviously try to see it positively. That's why we granted her (Khaleda) the facility to get advanced treatment by suspending her sentence.”

Kamal hopes the law ministry’s opinion on the petition will be available as soon as Thursday.

Law Minister Anisul Huq was not immediately available for comment on the matter.