PM Hasina takes aim at critics over pandemic aid

The prime minister made the remark on Sunday as she spoke in a video conference during the inauguration of the second phase of financial assistance provided by the government through mobile banking services for poor and disadvantaged people.

As many as 3.6 million people from the lower-income group will receive financial aid for three days as an Eid gift from Hasina.

At least 22,895 people have received financial aid under the programme on its inaugural day.

The leaders and activists of the Awami League and its associate organisations have stood by the people to help them amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, while the opposition parties have not, Hasina said.

“The Awami League has always rushed to help people in any disaster, even while they were the opposition party. This is what any opposition party should do,” the prime minister said.

“But what are the opposition doing nowadays? How many people have received food aid or even shrouds for the dead from them? None."

“If the opposition party can help and support people and show others the help you have provided, then the people will have more faith in them and trust them more,” Hasina said.

The prime minister also urged the rich to come forward and help the poor.

The government has built a ‘Digital Bangladesh’ with private TV channels, radio stations and newspapers in the private sector which has enabled the opposition parties “to give statements while sitting at home”, she said.

Also, the Awami League government takes initiatives and implements those for public welfare, even before the intellectuals make their suggestions, she said.

“This country is ours. My father led this country to independence. We’re in politics to work for the welfare of people and we never forget that. That is why we believe that working for the people is the most important task.”

Hasina said that other political parties are wasting time on schemes to topple the government. But to do so, or to form a strong opposition party, they must earn people’s trust, she added.

The Awami League has served the people ever since it formed the government and it knows how to ensure the development of the country, said Hasina.

This is because the Awami League is an organisation formed by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, she said.

“We have a sense of responsibility and our political philosophy is to work for people.”