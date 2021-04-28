MP Haji Selim’s son Erfan freed on bail

Erfan, who was sacked as the councillor of a ward under Dhaka South City Corporation after “assaulting” a navy officer, was arrested on various charges on Oct 25 last year.

Subhas Ghose, superintendent of Dhaka Central Jail in Kerainganj, said they released Erfan on Wednesday afternoon.

Erfan’s aide Mohiuddin Ahmed Belal said Erfan first visited the grave of his mother Gulshan Ara, who died while he was in jail.

The MP’s son is staying at his grandfather’s home on Devidas Lane of Old Dhaka.

Haji Selim is the MP from the Awami League. Erfan’s father-in-law Ekramul Karim Chowdhury is also an MP from the ruling party.

The Supreme Court on Apr 25 upheld the bail granted to Erfan in a case over “assaulting” the navy officer in Dhanmondi.

The state’s petition to appeal the bail set by the High Court was scrapped by a six-member virtual appellate bench led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain.

In October 2020, Lt Md Wasif Ahmed Khan, a naval officer, filed the case with the Dhanmondi police, accusing Erfan and his associates of assaulting him.

The case named Haji Selim’s protocol officer AB Siddique Dipu, Mohammad Zahid and Mizanur Rahman, who Wasif said beat him up after a collision between their car and his motorcycle.

The Rapid Action Battalion arrested Erfan after the incident. A mobile court sentenced him and Zahid to one year in jail for possession of illegal liquor and walkie-talkies.

RAB initiated two cases against Erfan on drugs and illegal arms charges, but police in the investigation sought to drop the charges against him, saying they did not find evidence of his involvement with drugs and firearms.

On Mar 18, a High Court bench granted Erfan bail. The state sought to appeal the decision and the chamber judge suspended the bail for four weeks until the case could be heard by the appellate court.