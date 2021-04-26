Hifazat-e Islam’s changes are only a charade, says AL leader Nanak

The Awami League presidium member said the Islamist group perpetrates violence in the name of religion and should not be given another chance to regain political footing.

“Hifazat has tarnished mosques and madrasas. To preserve the sanctity of mosques and madrasas, they must not be allowed in.”

Nanak made the remarks during an event celebrating Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Bogura’s Balenda on Monday.

BNP, Jamaat and Hifazat wear ‘different guises at different times’ and the ‘new clothes’ of Hifazat leaders Junaid Babunagari and Mamunul Haque is another expression of this, he said.

“Late last night, Hifazat-e Islam announced it was dissolving its central committee, and then a few hours later they announced the formation of the convening committee. They broke up the old committee and announced a new one just as Mamunul Haque began confessing…”

Hifazat is just pulling a bait and switch, he said.

“We should not give them the chance to do it. Every citizen of our country must stay alert and resist them.”

Hifazat-e Islam, a conservative Islamist group, has been controversial since its formation. Last year the organisation gained widespread attention when it protested the construction of a statue of Bangabandhu. Hifazat leader Mamunul Haque even threatened to vandalise it.

Last year, Junaid Babunagiri became the organisation’s amir following the death of Shah Ahmed Shafi. Mamunul Haque became a joint secretary general in the new committee.

Last month violence erupted at Hifazat-e Islam protests in Dhaka, Narayanganj, Brahmanbaria and Chattogram to oppose a state visit from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Police have since arrested Mamunul Haque and around a dozen central leaders of the organisation on charges of violence and vandalism. They have also been interrogated by police.

Police claim that Hifazat leaders had planned for large scale violence with an ultimate goal of seizing state power.

Following the arrests of its leaders, Hifazat dissolved its central committee on Sunday and formed a new convening committee to oversee the group’s activities.

Muhibullah Babunagari was appointed as the chief of the convening committee and Nurul Islam Jihadi as secretary general, while Junaid Babunagari is part of the panel and retains his designation as amir.