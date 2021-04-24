Home > Politics

Ahle Sunnat wants Hifazat banned for violence

  Chattogram Bureau,  bdnews24.com

Published: 24 Apr 2021 09:10 PM BdST Updated: 24 Apr 2021 09:10 PM BdST

Terming Hifazat-e Islam an “extremist militant group”, another religion-based organisation Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat has demanded a ban on the radical Islamist outfit over violence.

As many as 551 Alems of Ahle Sunnat raised the demand in a statement issued by their Chairman Shaikhul Hadith Quazi Muhammad Muinuddin Ashrafi and Secretary General Syed Mosihuddaula on Saturday.

“Islam never supports engaging in socially immoral activities, causing loss of lives and damage to public properties in the name of Islam. The country, Millat and Mazhab are never safe in the hands of individuals or organisations that carry out such violent activities,” the statement said.

Qawmi madrasa-based Hifazat has been spreading violence since its inception in 2010, Ahle Sunnat said.

“They (Hifazat) want to establish extremist militancy in the country with threats to tear down shrines of saints or attack majority people who believe in Sufism,” it said.

Besides a ban on Hifazat, Ahle Sunnat also demanded total government control in Qawmi institutions and their boards.

The “so-called responsible” people of Hifazat are “using Islam as a shield to cover their own misdeeds”, it added.

