Khaleda Zia tests positive for coronavirus: DGHS report

The report that surfaced on social media identified Khaleda as COVID-positive. Her samples were collected for a COVID test at icddr,b on Saturday, according to the report.



Maidul Islam, a spokesman for the health ministry, confirmed the authenticity of the report, saying: “The report that has come to us has identified her as coronavirus-positive.”



But Khaleda’s family and senior BNP leaders say they are unaware of the test report.



Khaleda’s personal physician Dr Mamun claimed that Khaleda never went through a coronavirus test. The reports of Khaleda taking the test spread after Mamun took a technologist from a private hospital to her residence on Saturday evening.



The party’s press wing also informed that Khaleda did not provide any sample for the coronavirus test. It was Dr Mamun who visited her residence for a regular health screening.



The BNP chairperson has been suffering from fever for the past few days, her family said. When asked, the BNP leaders and Khaleda’s family said they knew nothing about the test results.



A copy of the COVID test with a QR code for Khaleda went viral on Facebook. When scanned, the QR code directs the report to the DGHS website that shares coronavirus test reports.



“This [information] is available in our MIS or medical information services,” said DGHS Director General ABM Khurshid Alam, without providing a direct answer to a question from bdnews24.com on whether Khaleda contracted the virus.



Khaleda has been living in her Gulshan residence since the government suspended her imprisonment order in March 2020. She had served 25 months out of 17 years of prison sentences in two graft cases, involving Zia Orphanage Trust and Zia Charitable Trust.