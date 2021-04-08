Another Rangamati BCL leader loses post for supporting Mamunul on Facebook
Rangamati Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Apr 2021 07:47 PM BdST Updated: 08 Apr 2021 07:47 PM BdST
A local leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League in Rangamati has lost his position a day after another leader was stripped of his post in the district for supporting Mamunul Haque, a leader of Hifazat-e Islam mired in controversy.
The Rangamati Municipality Unit of BCL announced the dismissal of Abir Hasan as organising secretary of the unit on Thursday citing “a breach of organisational discipline”.
It also said in a notice that the municipality BCL will not take responsibility for his activities.
“It’s a matter of shame and pain for us that Abir has been involved with BCL,” the unit’s President HM Alauddin said, adding that Abir did not participate in organisational activities.
“He posted a series of Facebook status in support of Hifazat, Mamunul and Mizanur Rahman Azhari (Islamist orator). His posts were against the government, the country and journalists,” Alauddin said.
They have recommended expelling Abir from the organisation by the Rangamati District Unit.
Prokash Chakma, general secretary of Rangamati District BCL, said the organisation would take tough organisational measures against any leader or activist who sides with Hifazat.
He noted that Hifazat activists carried out acts of violence, including vandalism of Bangabandhu’s mural.
Abir admitted to writing in favour of radical Islamist leader Mamunul.
“I protested against what has happened to Mamunul Haque,” he said. He, however, regretted some other posts.
He was working as a meter reader of Bangladesh Power Development Board.
Sabujkanti Majumder, executive engineer of the board in Rangamati, said they had sacked Abir last month as a temporary worker after getting some complaints against him.
Omar Faruque, organising secretary of the BCL's Kaptai Union wing, was sacked on Wednesday for campaigning in favour of Mamunul on Facebook.
