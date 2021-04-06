COVID-19 and Islamists are challenges facing government now, says Obaidul Quader

The general secretary of the ruling party on Tuesday called for unity among the leaders and activists of the Awami League to fight the challenges.

"Tackling coronavirus infections and preventing evil activities of the fanatic and religious extremist forces are the challenges the government is facing now,” the road transport and bridges minister said during a video conference to inaugurate a development project from his home in Dhaka.

“It is imperative to consolidate government efforts and party unity to tackle the challenges," he said, calling on party members to forget their differences and strengthen the initiatives taken by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He also urged the people to follow the lockdown rules and health directives to help the government address the coronavirus pandemic.