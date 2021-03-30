Awami League to scale down programmes as coronavirus cases surge
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Mar 2021 08:10 PM BdST Updated: 30 Mar 2021 08:10 PM BdST
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has asked supporters to scale down its programmes and adhere to health protocols after the government curbed assembly due to a fresh surge in coronavirus infections.
“The Awami League and its affiliated organisations cannot hold their programmes and events outside. Rather I urge them to follow the health rules and scale down the programmes,” he said in a virtual press briefing on Tuesday.
The government had imposed a lockdown at the end of March last year when the coronavirus pandemic hit Bangladesh. This had halted the political events and activities, including processions, meetings, rallies and in-person public contact.
Political leaders remained active only in the virtual world attending webinars and online meetings. The Awami League worked at the field, especially to distribute relief among the poor amid the pandemic.
Events and programmes resumed towards the end of 2020 when the pandemic ebbed in Bangladesh. The coronavirus cases, however, began to surge again in March this year leading the government to issue an 18-point directive, including curbs on assembly.
“Under the circumstances of virus case upsurge, please run the offices and factories except for emergency services with 50 percent of their workforce; follow the health rules in all places of worship and scale down assembly,” Quader said urging all to abide by the government directives.
Following directives from party chief Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, responsibilities of the divisional organising secretaries have been redesigned, Quader said.
Abu Sayeed Al Mahmud Swapon will be in charge of Chattogram division while Ahmad Hossain and Sakhawat Hossain Shafik will have the responsibilities for Sylhet Division and Rangpur Division.
