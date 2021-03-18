BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi contracts COVID-19
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Mar 2021 03:31 AM BdST Updated: 18 Mar 2021 03:31 AM BdST
Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, senior joint secretary general of the BNP, has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.
He has been in self-isolation at a room at his Mohammadpur residence, his aide Arifur Rahman said on Wednesday.
Rizvi’s COVID test result came back positive in the afternoon, Arifur said.
The BNP leader had been suffering from fever for a few days, but continued attending programmes, according to the aide. He gave samples for COVID-19 test at Popular Diagnostic Centre in Dhaka’s Shantinagar.
Rizvi’s temperature was between 100 and 101 degrees Fahrenheit, according to Arifur.
The BNP leader has also lost his appetite.
Earlier, BNP’s Standing Committee member Selima Rahman was admitted to United Hospital in the capital’s Gulshan with COVID-19.
Two other members of the committee, Nazrul Islam Khan and Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku, had also contracted the virus a few months ago and recovered later.
- BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi contracts COVID-19
- BNP leader Moudud Ahmed dies aged 81
- Govt extends freeze on jail sentences of BNP chief Khaleda by 6 months
- Abdul Matin Khasru is elected SCBA president as pro-AL lawyers regain control
- Police arrest Noakhali Awami League leader Badal after deadly clashes
- Obaidul Quader threatens tough action over deadly Noakhali clashes
Most Read
- Bangabandhu’s crop field mosaic breaks Guinness World Records
- Bangladesh reports 1,865 virus cases, highest daily count in 3 months
- 3 COVID patients die after fire triggers evacuation at DMCH
- Chicken prices rise in Dhaka, traders blame supply crunch after pandemic closures
- Maldives President Solih arrives in Dhaka to join celebrations of Bangladesh’s 50 years
- UAE national found dead at hotel in Bangladesh
- BNP leader Moudud Ahmed dies aged 81
- Bangladesh to get 109 ambulances as 'gift' from India
- Bangladesh vows to forge ahead as it celebrates Bangabandhu birth, independence anniversaries
- Bangladesh gears up for double celebration