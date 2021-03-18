BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi contracts COVID-19

He has been in self-isolation at a room at his Mohammadpur residence, his aide Arifur Rahman said on Wednesday.

Rizvi’s COVID test result came back positive in the afternoon, Arifur said.

The BNP leader had been suffering from fever for a few days, but continued attending programmes, according to the aide. He gave samples for COVID-19 test at Popular Diagnostic Centre in Dhaka’s Shantinagar.

Rizvi’s temperature was between 100 and 101 degrees Fahrenheit, according to Arifur.

The BNP leader has also lost his appetite.

Earlier, BNP’s Standing Committee member Selima Rahman was admitted to United Hospital in the capital’s Gulshan with COVID-19.

Two other members of the committee, Nazrul Islam Khan and Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku, had also contracted the virus a few months ago and recovered later.