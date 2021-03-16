BNP leader Moudud Ahmed dies aged 81
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Mar 2021 07:31 PM BdST Updated: 16 Mar 2021 08:42 PM BdST
Senior BNP leader Moudud Ahmed, a lawyer and former minister, has died in a Singapore hospital at the age of 81.
A member of the party’s policymaking body National Standing Committee, Moudud passed away at Mount Elizabeth Hospital around 6:30pm on Tuesday.
Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir confirmed the news of Moudud’s death to bdnews24.com citing a relative of the former minister.
Moudud was suffering from kidney and lung complications. He was admitted to the hospital on Feb 1.
Moudud, a key figure in Bangladesh’s politics, was one of the founding members of the BNP. He had worked as deputy prime minister during BNP founder General Ziaur Rahman’s rule and then as the vice-president during the tenure of Jatiya Party founder General HM Ershad.
He was admitted to Evercare Hospital in Dhaka on Dec 30 last year after the count of haemoglobin in his blood dropped and he felt chest pain. The doctors put a pacemaker in his heart on Jan 7 before he was taken to the Singapore hospital.
Mominur Rahman Sujon, an aide to Moudud, said the BNP leader was being treated at the intensive care unit in a critical condition for some days.
Excess fluid in his lungs impeded his ability to breathe in oxygen while he was undergoing dialysis for kidney complications, according to Sujon.
President Md Abdul Hamid has mourned the lawyer and extended sympathy to his family.
Mirza Fakhrul described Moudud’s demise as an “irreparable damage” to the nation. “He was like a guardian of the country,” said the BNP secretary general.
