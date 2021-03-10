Man dies in clashes between Awami League factions in Noakhali’s Companyganj
Noakhali Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Mar 2021 02:28 AM BdST Updated: 10 Mar 2021 02:28 AM BdST
A man has died and at least 29 others, including four policemen, have been injured in clashes between rival factions of the Awami League in Noakhali’s Companyganj Upazila.
Violence erupted at Rupali Chhatar in Basurhat municipality on Tuesday evening during protests over the assault on Khizir Hayat Khan, president of the ruling party’s Companyganj Upazila unit.
Crude bombs were exploded as the rivals vandalised shops and vehicles.
Syed Mohiuddin Abdul Azim, a doctor of Noakhali Sadar Upazila, confirmed that people brought a man who was killed in the clashes.
The deceased has been identified as Md Alauddin, 32, from Char Fakira of Companyganj.
As many as 13 others were admitted to the hospital with bullet wounds sustained during the clashes.
policemen injured in the clashes. At least 25 others of the two sides were also injured.
The police and Rapid Action Battalion controlled the situation by charging baton, Zahidul said and added that additional policemen were deployed in the area.
Khizir had earlier alleged that Abdul Quader Mirza, brother of the Awami League’s General Secretary Obaidul Quader and mayor of Basurhat municipality, assaulted him outside the party’s Upazila unit office on Monday afternoon.
Mirza, his brother Shahadat Hossain and some of their men swore at Khizir and forbade him from coming to Basurhat Bazar, said Khizir, adding that Mirza tore his panjabi.
Witnesses said the clashes erupted when a group of followers of Mirza tried to chase away the demonstrators who had gathered to protest against the assault on Khizir.
Sporadic clashes were reported in other areas of the municipality later.
The followers of Mirza clashed with the supporters of former Upazila chairman Mizanur Rahman Badal at Chaprashirhat Purbo Bazar on Feb 19.
A journalist, Burhan Uddin Mujakker, was shot during the clashes and later died in hospital.
