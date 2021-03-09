Home > Politics

Bangladesh court upholds 10-year jail sentence to Haji Selim in wealth case

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 09 Mar 2021 05:11 PM BdST Updated: 09 Mar 2021 05:11 PM BdST

Awami League lawmaker Haji Mohammad Selim faces an order to surrender to the lower court as the High Court upheld a 10-year jail sentence given in a wealth case two decades ago.

In another decision on Tuesday, the High Court cleared him of the charges in a case that convicted him of hiding information about his wealth. For that, he had been sentenced to three years in jail by a judge.

Selim has been ordered to surrender to the court within 30 days after the receipt of a copy of the latest court verdict.

