PM’s political adviser HT Imam hospitalised in Dhaka

The 82-year-old is undergoing treatment at Combined Military Hospital, his son Tanvir Imam said on Wednesday.

Imam is suffering from various age-related problems coupled with kidney complications, according to an Awami League leader close to his family.

“Sir is undergoing treatment at CMH. Please pray for him,” Imam's aide Akbar told bdnews24.com.

Imam, who was the cabinet secretary to the government during the Liberation War, has been the political advisor to Hasina since 2014.