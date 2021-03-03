PM’s political adviser HT Imam hospitalised in Dhaka
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Mar 2021 01:42 PM BdST Updated: 03 Mar 2021 01:42 PM BdST
HT Imam, the prime minister's political adviser, has been hospitalised in Dhaka after falling ill.
The 82-year-old is undergoing treatment at Combined Military Hospital, his son Tanvir Imam said on Wednesday.
Imam is suffering from various age-related problems coupled with kidney complications, according to an Awami League leader close to his family.
“Sir is undergoing treatment at CMH. Please pray for him,” Imam's aide Akbar told bdnews24.com.
Imam, who was the cabinet secretary to the government during the Liberation War, has been the political advisor to Hasina since 2014.
