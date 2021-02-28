BNP announces boycott of Union Parishad polls
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Feb 2021 07:05 PM BdST Updated: 28 Feb 2021 07:05 PM BdST
After contesting in the ongoing municipal polls, the BNP has decided not to nominate candidates in the upcoming union council elections.
Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the decision by the party’s National Standing Committee on Sunday, citing “continued biasness of the authorities in elections”.
The BNP boycotted the 2014 parliamentary polls and alleged vote rigging and intimidation in the 2018 general election, but it continued contesting in elections to the local government bodies with its paddy sheaf symbol.
“We had thought that the government and the Election Commission would keep the local government elections free and fair. But what have happened in the elections to Union Parishads, municipalities and Upazila Parishads so far are so frustrating that the BNP has decided not to contest in the union council polls in future,” said Fakhrul.
He said the party’s National Standing Committee was yet to decide whether to boycott all the elections in future.
The BNP leader also said the party contested in the local government elections because it believes in democracy.
“But the recent elections have proved that this Election Commission is ineligible to organise free and fair polls at any level. Its only job is to implement the unelected government’s agenda,” he added.
- McConnell to support Trump
- Biden called Saudi a ‘pariah', now he has to deal with it
- Sanctions and a mysterious turnabout
- Gatherings banned in Basurhat
- Trump seeks return to spotlight
- Biden signals he’s flexible on immigration overhaul
- Govt has ‘proof of Zia’s link to Bangabandhu killing’
- After Trump acquittal, Washington grapples with divisions
- McConnell to support Trump if party picks him as its 2024 nominee
- Candidate Biden called Saudi Arabia a ‘pariah.’ He now has to deal with it
- Tough sanctions, then a mysterious last-minute turnabout
- Gatherings banned in Basurhat as AL factions call rallies after deadly clashes
- Trump seeks return to spotlight with address to conservative meeting
- Biden signals he’s flexible on immigration overhaul
Most Read
- Bangladesh to reopen schools, colleges on Mar 30
- UN recommendation for Bangladesh’s LDC exit is a 'historic' moment: Hasina
- Biden White House asks ‘Trump who?’ ahead of speech to conservatives
- Bangladesh plans to import another 30m COVID vaccine doses
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Hasina explains why Bangladesh needs Digital Security Act
- Prison death protesters face charges of attempted murder after clashes with police
- Bangladesh orders schools, colleges to be ready for in-person lesson restart
- Bangladesh writer Mushtaq Ahmed, arrested in digital security case, dies in jail
- At least 11 dead on bloodiest day of Myanmar protests against coup