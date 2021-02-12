EC plans to kick off Union Parishad polls in May

The fifth and last phase of the municipal elections is scheduled to be held on Feb 28.

The commission will publish the updated voter list in March and Ramadan is starting in the second week of April.

Taking all these factors into account, the union council polls will begin in mid-May after the Eid-ul-Fitr, Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda told reporters at the commission on Thursday.

There are around 4,500 union councils -- the lowest tier of local government -- in Bangladesh. The last elections to more than 4,000 Union Parishads were held in six phases from March to June in 2016.

The candidates are now allowed to use party nominations and symbols in the local government elections.

The term of a union council consisting of a chairman and members representing the wards is five years from the date of the first meeting.