Former minister, JaSoD chief Inu contracts COVID-19

He was taken to Bangladesh Specialised Hospital’s COVID unit on Friday after he tested positive for the disease amid the pandemic.

He was undergoing treatment under the supervision of Dr Mohiuddin Ahmed.

Citing doctors, JaSoD Office Secretary Sazzad Hossain said they found no complications in the CT scan and other tests on Inu.

Inu, an MP from Kushtia-2, gave his sample for the coronavirus test at a kiosk at the parliament on Jan 12.

After testing positive, he underwent another test at a private facility for another confirmation. The result of the second test came out negative, said Sazzad.

The doctor then advised Inu to get the test again following 72 hours in isolation.

The 74-year-old was diagnosed with the disease in the third test after he was admitted to the hospital, said the JaSoD office secretary.

“The doctors are giving him precautionary and preventive treatment. His condition is stable now,” Sazzad added.