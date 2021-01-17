Councillor-elect killed in post-polls violence in Sirajganj municipality
Pabna Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Jan 2021 02:30 AM BdST Updated: 17 Jan 2021 02:30 AM BdST
A councillor-elect of the Sirajganj Municipality has been killed in clashes between rivals immediately after he won the elections.
Violence broke out when the returning officer declared Tariqul Islam Khan, 45, winner around 8pm on Saturday, said Inspector Md Golam Mostafa of Sadar Police Station.
Tariqul of Notun Bhangabari neighbourhood defeated Shahadat Hossain, a local leader of the ruling Awami League, in the vote.
Their supporters clashed after the results were announced and Tariqul was fatally stabbed. He was declared dead when taken to the hospital.
Inspector Mostafa said the supporters of the two candidates clashed sporadically in Notun Bhangabari and Baparipara neighbourhoods after the news of Tariqul’s death got out.
Additional policemen have been deployed in the areas to control the situation, Mostafa added.
Shahadat could not be reached for comments.
- Inside Trump's final days of presidency
- Trump swings and misses
- Trump releases video condemning Capitol siege
- Serajul Alam Khan hospitalised
- Congress united after 9/11, but 1/6 has deepened the divide
- 1 dies in CCC polls violence
- Fringe groups splinter online after Facebook, Twitter bans
- Khokon’s words unimportant: Taposh
- Inside Trump’s final days: Aides struggle to contain an angry, isolated president
- Trump swings and misses
- Under heavy pressure, Trump releases video condemning Capitol siege
- Serajul Alam Khan hospitalised in Dhaka
- Congress united after 9/11, but 1/6 has deepened the divide
- Man killed as supporters of CCC councillor candidates clash
Most Read
- Biden names Bangladeshi-American Zayn Siddique senior aide to White House deputy chief of staff
- Bangladesh records lowest temperature of the season in Naogaon's Badalgachhi
- Should Bangladesh worry about the side effects of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine?
- US says Capitol rioters meant to 'capture and assassinate' officials
- MTA bus plunges 50 feet, dangles from overpass after crash
- Sanitation worker gets first shot as India launches COVID-19 vaccination campaign
- Bangladesh reports 578 new virus cases, deaths rise by 21
- SEC boss warns against market foul play
- Robi gains 601% in 15 days as investors run wild
- WhatsApp delays privacy changes amid user backlash