Serajul Alam Khan hospitalised in Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Jan 2021 01:21 AM BdST Updated: 14 Jan 2021 01:21 AM BdST
Serajul Alam Khan, called Dada Bhai by his followers and known as the “mystery man” of Bangladesh’s politics, has been hospitalised in Dhaka after falling ill.
He was taken to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases or NICVD on Wednesday night, said Mushtuq Husain, a leader of the Jatiya Samajtantrik Party or JaSoD.
The 80-year-old has been suffering from high blood pressure and other complexities.
Serajul had undergone a heart surgery and heap transplant earlier, but was not comorbid, said Mushtuq, a former general secretary of Dhaka University Central Students’ Union or DUCSU.
Dr Mir Jamal Uddin, a physician at the NICVD, said Serajul has breathing problems, lung infection and heart complications.
“It’s difficult to say what condition he is in now because he is an aged person. We will conduct more tests tomorrow (Thursday),” the doctor said.
A confirmed bachelor, Serajul is now living with his brothers in Dhaka’s Kalabagan after a long stay in the US, said Mushtuq.
Serajul and other student leaders formed a network called ‘Nucleus’ in the early 60s to push for Bangladesh’s independence from Pakistan.
Soon after the creation of Bangladesh, the Awami League suffered a split and the splinter group became JaSoD under the guidance of Serajul.
He never held any top post of any political party, but became known as the mentor of the JaSoD leaders.
He also avoids public appearances and speeches, which has made his behind-the-scenes activities mysterious.
- Congress united after 9/11, but 1/6 has deepened the divide
- 1 dies in CCC polls violence
- Fringe groups splinter online after Facebook, Twitter bans
- Khokon’s words unimportant: Taposh
- How to impeach a president in 12 days
- Trump faces a new drive for impeachment
- Remove Trump from office immediately: top Senate Democrat
- US House rejects 2nd objection to election results
- Congress united after 9/11, but 1/6 has deepened the divide
- Man killed as supporters of CCC councillor candidates clash
- Fringe groups splinter online after Facebook and Twitter bans
- DSCC Mayor Taposh brushes off Khokon’s criticism as ‘insignificant’ remarks
- How to impeach a president in 12 days: Here’s what it would take
- An isolated Trump, cut off from Twitter, faces a new drive for impeachment
Most Read
- Gen Sarwar Hasan made chief of general staff, replaced by Gen Akbar as NDC commandant
- Nasal spray, developed by Bangladesh, promises to ‘kill’ coronavirus
- Man dies in Dhaka building explosion
- Another cold wave sweeps over northern Bangladesh
- PK Halder's crony Abantika remanded in money laundering case
- Bangladesh's Beximco could start private sales of AstraZeneca vaccine next month
- Bangladesh slates Pompeo over ‘irresponsible’ remarks linking attacks to al-Qaeda
- Bangladesh reports 14 new virus deaths, lowest in 2 months
- Pence says he opposes removing Trump with the 25th Amendment
- US executes Lisa Montgomery for 2004 murder