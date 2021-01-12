Man killed as supporters of CCC councillor candidates clash
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Jan 2021 10:11 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jan 2021 11:08 PM BdST
A man has died and several others have been injured in clashes between supporters of two councillor candidates in Chatttogram City Corporation elections.
The violence erupted at Mogoltuli Mogpukurpar under ward No. 28 in Pathantuli on Tuesday night.
Bahadur claimed Babul and Mahbub were workers in his campaign and that they took bullets trying to save him when assailants led by Kader attacked them.
He said he was on his way to Nojirabhandar after campaigning in Mogoltuli and visiting the campaign office of the ruling party’s mayor candidate Rezaul Karim Chowdhury when the violence broke out.
Kader could not be reached for comments.
