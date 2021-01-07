Former US President Obama says Trump incited violence at the Capitol
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Jan 2021 08:22 AM BdST Updated: 07 Jan 2021 08:23 AM BdST
Former US President Barack Obama said the storming of the US Capitol on Wednesday was incited by Republican President Donald Trump.
"History will rightly remember today's violence at the Capitol, incited by a sitting president who has continued to baselessly lie about the outcome of a lawful election, as a moment of great dishonour and shame for our nation," Obama, a Democrat, said in a statement.
Former President Obama placed blame directly on President Trump for the violence in and around the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, calling it "a moment of great dishonor and shame for our nation" https://t.co/dFs9Wu11e1— The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) January 7, 2021
