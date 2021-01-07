Former US President Obama says Trump incited violence at the Capitol

"History will rightly remember today's violence at the Capitol, incited by a sitting president who has continued to baselessly lie about the outcome of a lawful election, as a moment of great dishonour and shame for our nation," Obama, a Democrat, said in a statement.

