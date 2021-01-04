Trump plans to award highest civilian honours to his most devoted defenders

The award is the nation’s highest civilian honour, meant to recognise “exceptional contributions” to national security, world peace or cultural and other “significant” endeavours. While presidents have bestowed the honour on members of Congress in the past, it has typically been granted at the end of a lawmaker’s time in public service or in recognition for an unrelated achievement.

In the case of Nunes and Jordan, however, Trump wants to honour the lawmakers for their leading roles in personally defending him against the FBI’s investigation of Russian election interference and the House’s impeachment inquiry, according to the officials, who requested anonymity to discuss plans not yet made public.

Both investigations uncovered wrongdoing by the president and his advisers, but Trump viewed them as partisan “witch hunts,” demanding his party rally around him to fend them off. Nunes and Jordan enthusiastically answered the call, working in public and in private to dig up unflattering information about those investigating the president, including his own Justice Department, which they would then publicise, often with the help of the White House.

The two took a similar approach when Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry into Trump based on his attempts to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political rival, Joe Biden. Jordan, a pugnacious force in congressional hearings, became the face of Trump’s defense on Capitol Hill, ultimately helping to win his acquittal in the Republican-controlled Senate.

The work infuriated Democrats, but it made Nunes and Jordan heroes on the right and persuaded many in their party to follow suit. In 2018, Trump said that Nunes, then the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, ought to be awarded the Medal of Freedom or the Medal of Honour, which is reserved for military valor, based on his attempts to discredit the Russia investigation.

That Trump is doing so now, even as he refuses to concede his election defeat, suggests that he recognizes his time in office is limited.

Nunes will receive the honour in a ceremony on Monday, and Trump is likely to bestow it upon Jordan next week. The Washington Post first reported the awards.

