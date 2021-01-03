Top court grants bail to BNP leader Mir Nasir in pandemic
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Jan 2021 03:04 PM BdST Updated: 03 Jan 2021 03:13 PM BdST
The top court has granted bail to BNP leader Mir Md Nasir Uddin, who was in prison on corruption charges, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A four-member virtual bench led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain issued the order on Sunday.
“The bail is being granted in consideration of the coronavirus situation,” Justice Hossain said.
Lawyer Ruhul Quddus argued for former Chittagong BNP president Nasir, while lawyer Md Khurshid Alam Khan represented the Anti-Corruption Commission in court.
During the emergency rule in 2007, Nasir was sentenced to 13 years in jail for possession of illegal wealth and concealment of wealth information in a case filed by the ACC. His son Mir Helal was jailed for three years for abetting him.
In October 2019, a virtual bench led by the chief justice turned down their appeals seeking to challenge the High Court verdict without surrendering which they were advised to.
Nasir then surrendered to the Dhaka-2 Special Judge’s Court in the following month and was subsequently sent to jail.
His son Helal, on the other hand, was also sent to prison in October 2019 after his surrender to the court.
Helal then sought permission to appeal the verdict again and sought bail. In November, Justice Md Nuruzzaman, the chamber Judge, granted him bail until May 31, 2021 after a hearing and reserved that day for hearing the “leave to appeal”.
- Turnout 65pc in municipal polls: EC
- Most mayoral candidates in municipal polls are businessmen
- Pardons an expression of grievance for Trump
- Trump pardons Manafort, Stone and Kushner
- Biden assails Trump over handling of Russia hack
- Trump threatens to veto COVID aid bill
- Trump’s future: tons of cash, plenty of spending options
- Biden's inaugural will be mostly virtual
Most Read
- Ayesha Khanam, one of the best-known rights leaders in Bangladesh, dies at 74
- With remote learning, a 12-year-old knows her English is slipping away
- Oxford COVID vaccine to cost Tk 425 per dose
- Alesha Mart launches e-commerce business promising faster delivery
- Bangladesh posts 684 new virus cases, lowest daily tally in 8 months
- Mexican doctor hospitalised after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
- Five Indian players isolated as boards investigate protocol breach
- Former India captain Ganguly admitted to hospital after chest pain
- Nine more nations back UN resolution to condemn Myanmar over Rohingya
- 32 more countries report cases of COVID-19 variant first seen in UK