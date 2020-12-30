Mayoral polls turnout 65pc in 23 municipalities: Election Commission
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Dec 2020 01:43 AM BdST Updated: 30 Dec 2020 01:43 AM BdST
As much as 65 percent of the voters in 23 municipalities have turned out in the first phase of the mayoral polls to the local government bodies, according to the Election Commission.
The commission suspended the results of the mayoral polls in one of the 24 municipalities that went into elections on Monday after the death of a candidate.
There was not much heat over the local government elections this time amid the pandemic. The Election Commission has said that the Monday’s election has been successful despite the BNP’s rejection of the results over alleged fraud.
The Awami League candidates bagged 18 mayor’s posts while two went to the BNP and three others to independent candidates.
Highest 85.31 percent votes were cast in Patuakhali’s Kuakata while the lowest turnout was 40.87 percent in Chattogram’s Sitakunda, EC spokesman SM Asaduzzaman said on Tuesday.
It counted 397,779 legal votes. The number of voters in the municipalities is 612,570.
“Overall, the election was good. Voter attendance was good as well. It’s been a successful election," EC secretary Md Alamgir said after the election while expressing satisfaction over the turnout.
