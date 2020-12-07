BNP says relocating Rohingya to Bhashan Char will impede repatriation to Myanmar

The standing committee of the party says that ignoring the call by the international aid agencies, including the United Nations, for a halt on the relocation is “suicidal”.

As many as 1,642 Rohingya of the 1.1 million refugees in Cox’s Bazar were shipped to the 13,000-acre island on the Meghna estuary in Noakhali’s Hatia on Friday.

The BNP's standing committee held a virtual meeting presided over by its Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman on Sunday.

“The committee meeting termed suicidal the relocation despite objection from the UN and other international groups,” a statement from the party said.

“The meeting feels that this will weaken the demand for dignified and secured repatriation of the Rohingya refugees

“The meeting thinks the relocation process will complement Myanmar’s interest. It will endanger the sovereignty of Bangladesh while leaving a long-term negative impact on

the environment, economy and politics of Bangladesh,” it added.

Bangladesh reached an agreement with the Myanmar government towards the end of 2017 for the repatriation of the Rohgingya, but not a single refugee has gone back.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s administration has been calling upon the international community to establish an appropriate setting to encourage the Rohingya to return to their country.

The BNP called upon the government to recognise the importance of the concerns from the UN, European Union and other international groups and immediately stop the relocation process.

The party also advised additional diplomatic moves to pile more pressure on Myanmar.

“The current Awami League government has failed to show sincerity and goodwill towards repatriating the Rohingya. They’ve also failed in effectively internationalising the issue in the long run,” the statement said.

In the meeting, the committee aired its concern over the government making police permission mandatory for holding political meetings in the month of victory.

It went on to criticise the vandalism at the party’s office in Kushtia and the arson attack on the BNP's district unit General Secretary and former MP Sohrab Uddin’s business establishment.