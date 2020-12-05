Sheikh Selim asks government to quell anti-statue Islamic extremists

“Those who are opposing statues are the communal forces of 1971,” Selim said at a virtual discussion on Friday to mark the birth anniversary of Sheikh Fazlul Haq Mani, the founding chairman of Jubo League and a key organiser of the Liberation War.

“What was their (communal forces) role at that time (war)? They never wanted an independent Bangladesh. Many countries, including Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, Egypt, Turkey, Indonesia, Malaysia, and even their beloved Pakistan, have statues,” he said.

He said the Islamic extremists in Bangladesh are denying the fact that these countries have statues even after being Islamic nations.

“Let us pledge on the golden jubilee of independence that all communal forces in Bangladesh must be quelled. This is my message to the government – do not show weaknesses to these forces. They must be quashed firmly,” the ruling party leader said.

He urged the Jubo League leaders and activists to resist the communal forces.

“These are the same forces that helped Pakistan kill 3 million people, sexually abused 200,000 women, burnt homes, looted our belongings in 1971,” Selim said.

“Bangabandhu made arrangements for their trial, but Ziaur Rahman forgave them and cleared the path for fundamentalists in this country again,” he said.

Tofail Ahmed, member of the ruling party’s Advisory Council, remembered Mani. “He was uncompromising. He always did what he thought right. He had played a historic role by standing beside Bangabandhu in the elections on 1970,” said Tofail.

“He sacrificed his ambition by running campaign instead of becoming a candidate. He was very brave and organised the Liberation War skilfully,” he added.

Jubo League General Secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil moderated the discussion chaired by the organisation’s Chairman and Mani’s son Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash.