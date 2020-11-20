Police identify three BNP-affiliated activists as Dhaka bus arsonists
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Nov 2020 11:37 PM BdST Updated: 20 Nov 2020 11:37 PM BdST
The police have said three political activists who have affiliation with the BNP were involved in one of the arson attacks on buses in the capital during the by-election to Dhaka-18 constituency.
The Detective Branch of police identified them after analysing surveillance camera footage, said Asaduzzaman, the deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s DB.
“They are mid-level leaders and activists of the BNP’s affiliates. They were in the BNP procession taken out from the office. They set fire to the vehicle after getting out of the procession,” he said.
A bus was torched in Paltan during the voting on Nov 12 after the BNP took out the procession.
At least eight other buses were torched in the capital later.
“We are trying to catch the suspects,” Asaduzzaman said.
