Bangladesh PM Hasina congratulates Biden, Harris on election victory

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 08 Nov 2020 11:48 AM BdST Updated: 08 Nov 2020 11:48 AM BdST

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has joined global leaders in congratulating American president-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris on their election win.

Hasina has sent her greetings to Biden and Harris for winning the election, the prime minister’s office in Dhaka said on Sunday.

Biden was elected the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, promising to restore political normalcy and a spirit of national unity to confront raging health and economic crises.

Harris, Biden’s running mate, is the first black American and Indian American to become the vice president.

