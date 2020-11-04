BNP leader Mirza Abbas, wife Afroza contract COVID-19
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Nov 2020 07:43 PM BdST Updated: 04 Nov 2020 07:43 PM BdST
Mirza Abbas, a member of the BNP’s National Standing Committee, and his wife Afroza Abbas, the president of the Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal, have contracted COVID-19.
They underwent the coronavirus tests after feeling unwell for some days and the results came back positive on Wednesday, Mirza Abbas’ aide Asif Sohan said.
The couple are receiving treatment in isolation at home following their doctor’s advice.
Besides the Abbas couple, BNP Standing Committee member Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku, Vice-Chairman Mohammad Shahjahan and his wife, organising secretaries Fazlul Haque Milon, Shama Obaid, Executive Committee member Zahir Uddin Swapan, and Swechchhasebak Dal General Secretary Abdul Quadir Bhuiyan Jewel have also tested positive for COVID-19.
All of them are receiving treatment at home, the BNP leaders said.
