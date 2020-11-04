Assassination of Bangabandhu, four national leaders part of same plot, says Quader

The road transport and bridges minister made the remark after paying his respects to the father of the nation at the independence architect's Dhanmondi 32 home in remembrance of the Jail Killing Day.

The Awami League central committee leaders led by Quader paid homage on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the party.

“August 15 and November 3 are both entangled and the continuation of the same plot. These heinous killings were carried out to avenge the defeat of 1971,” Quader said.

“Many mysteries of the Nov 3 jail killing are yet to be revealed. The new generation has to solve these mysteries.”

Quader then traveled to Banani Graveyard to pay respect to the assassinated leaders.

“The anti-liberation communal forces have not stopped conspiring against Bangladesh.

Hence, today we vow to establish a Golden Bengal by pulling out the communal enemies from their roots under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina,” he said there.

Reacting to a comment made by the secretary-general of BNP, Quader said, “Mirza Fakhrul has said we lack honest and capable leaders. I would say he should look in the mirror... those who established dirty politics in the country are the BNP leaders. They championed corruption in their two five-year terms. So the words of integrity do not suit these BNP leaders.

“In this country, Bangabandhu was an honest and capable leader. After him, since 1975, the most capable and honest leader is the world-renowned Sheikh Hasina.”