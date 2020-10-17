BNP calls for boycott of Dhaka, Naogaon polls alleging irregularities

The by-polls were held through electronic voting machines without any major incident from 9 am to 5 pm on Saturday.

Salahuddin Ahmed, the BNP candidate for Dhaka-5, announced the boycott at a press conference after the voting.

He alleged that Awami League activists drove his agents out of the polling stations.

The ruling party’s candidate Kazi Monirul Islam denied the allegation, saying the voting was held in a festive manner.

“Salahuddin has been complaining from the beginning. He has no banners, festoons or campaign. He is a member of a party that only complains,” Monirul said after casting his vote at the Jatrabari Ideal School and College centre.

Assistant Returning Officer Al Amin said the Election Commission received three complaints that BNP agents were threatened and driven out of three polling stations. “We acted instantly.”

In Naogaon-6, BNP candidate Sheikh Rezaul Islam announced the boycott of the by-election at a press conference at the local office of the party around 3:30 pm.

He alleged different irregularities, including a lack of voting atmosphere. He alleged supporters of Awami League candidate Md Anwar Hossain Helal intimidated voters at the centres.

Although the major political groups contested the by-election, there has not been any festivity surrounding the vote nor have there been reports of any major violence.

The voter turnout was a major focus at the polls after only 5 percent of constituents showed up to cast ballots in the Dhaka-10 by-election in March when the first coronavirus cases were reported in Bangladesh.