BNP activists hurl brickbats at Fakhrul’s home in protest over nomination

Witnesses said the supporters of Kafil Uddin Ahmed, who had sought nomination for the parliamentary seat, gathered outside Fakhrul’s home on Saturday afternoon.

Window glasses of the house were shattered when some of the protesters hurled brickbats and eggs.

Fakhrul was at home. No one was injured in the attack.

The BNP nominated Jahangir, president of Juba Dal’s Dhaka Metropolitan North unit, for the by-election to the seat consisting of Uttara, Uttarkhan, Dakkhinkhan, Turag, Khilkhet and adjoining areas on Friday.

Kafil is the joint general secretary of the party's Dhaka Metropolitan South unit, but he lives at Uttara in the northern part of the city.

His supporters had clashed with the followers of Jahangir during interview of the aspirants at party Chairperson Khaleda Zia's Gulshan office a month ago.

The BNP, however, blamed “government agents” for the attack on Fakhrul’s home in a statement on Saturday night.