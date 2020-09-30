Barishal MP Abul Hasanat Abdullah hospitalised with respiratory distress

Abdullah is currently on ventilator support at the capital's Square Hospital, his aide Md Khairul Bashar said.

He started having breathing problems from Tuesday afternoon onwards, according to Bashar.

Abul Hasanat Abdullah

“His oxygen saturation started to decrease a bit. He was then given oxygen at home. At one point, the oxygen level dropped below 90 and he was subsequently admitted to the hospital.”

The doctors at the hospital have prescribed various tests and will provide details once the results are out, said Khairul.

Abdullah was the chief whip of the seventh national parliament. The Barishal District Awami League president is also a cousin of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He is currently serving as the convener of the Chittagong Hill Tracts Peace Accord's implementation committee.

His wife Shahana Ara died last June. Their eldest son Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah is the mayor of Barishal City Corporation.